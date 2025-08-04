When Is the WNBA Trade Deadline & How Does It Work?
The WNBA season has reached the point where teams are preparing themselves for the stretch run and a playoff push. Along with that comes the last time they can adjust their rosters in the quest for a championship.
The league's trade deadline is this week, and it could be eventful as everyone tries to catch up to the Minnesota Lynx, who have been dominant this season.
What follows is a look at the 2025 WNBA trade deadline, when it is and what to expect.
When Is the 2025 WNBA Trade Deadline?
The WNBA trade deadline will come at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 7. After that point, teams can no longer trade players until the offseason. Any players acquired will be with their new teams for the final month-plus of the regular season and into the playoffs.
Several trades have already happened, including a big one. The Lynx landed guard DiJonai Carrington from the Dallas Wings in exchange for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and a second-round pick in 2027. The 27-year-old guard is averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game during the 2025 season.
How Does the WNBA Trade Deadline Work?
WNBA teams are allowed to trade players up until the deadline at 3 p.m. ET on August 7. Once that time passes, no trades will be allowed until the season is over and the offseason negotiation period begins.
That means teams attempting to improve for the final stretch of the season and the playoffs must make their deals before that time. It's the last chance to restructure rosters in a big way before the end of the regular season.
What Are the Biggest Trades in WNBA Deadline History?
A number of WNBA trade deadline deals could qualify as the biggest in history but a few stand out.
In 2015, the Chicago Sky traded Sylvia Fowles to Minnesota in a deal that sent Erika de Souza to the Sky and Damiris Dantas and Reshanda Gray to the Atlanta Dream. Fowles helped lead the Lynx to a championship in '15 and earned WNBA Finals MVP, then helped them to another championship in '17, landing another Finals MVP trophy in the process.
Last season, the Sky sent Marina Mabrey and a second-round pick to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson, a 2025 first-rounder, and the right to swap first-round picks in 2026. Mabrey has been an impact player for the Sun but a knee injury sidelined her for more than a month earlier this season.