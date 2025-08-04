Top WNBA Trade Deadline Candidates for 2025: Who Could Impact the Title Race?
The WNBA trade deadline has not historically been very active, thanks to the restrictions that come with the league's hard salary cap, which makes completing trades without a side going over the cap more difficult.
This year's trade deadline is rapidly approaching, slated for Thursday, August 7, and there could be some more action this season with a few teams already out of playoff contention.
We've already seen a couple of moves leading up to the deadline. Most recently, the Dallas Wings dealt Dijonai Carrington to the first-place Minnesota Lynx in exchange for former No. 2 pick Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and a 2027 second-round pick.
That deal set the table for what could be an unusually active trade deadline, and we'll take a look at some players who could potentially be on the move come Thursday evening.
Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings
If available, Ogunbowale would be the crown jewel of this year's trade deadline. The 28-year-old doesn't fit with the Wings' rebuilding timeline and is set to hit free agency after the 2025 season. She'd be a brilliant rental addition for any contending team looking to upgrade their three-point scoring and playmaking.
Ogunbowale has struggled a bit in 2025, dealing with injuries and shooting a career worst 36.6% from the field and 31.5% from three-point range. She's averaging 15.7 points, the lowest mark of her career, and 4.3 assists. Just last season, however, she knocked down 2.9 threes per game and averaged 22.2 points while making her fourth consecutive All-Star appearance. The talent is all there, and perhaps a change of scenery would be what's needed for Ogunbowale to get back to her usual self.
Marina Mabrey, Connecticut Sun
The Sun have just five wins in 27 games this year, so any thoughts of the postseason are long gone. As the team looks to further its rebuild, it may be willing to part with Mabrey despite just acquiring her during the 2024 season.
Mabrey is typically an excellent three-point shooter, though she's shot just 27.2% from deep this season. Still, she's averaging 14.2 points per game, second on the team to Tina Charles. The 28-year-old is set to hit unrestricted free agency next year and could be a great addition to any contending team looking to add some sharpshooting. Similar to the slumping Ogunbowale, getting dealt to a contender could be the spark Mabrey needs to find her shooting form once again.
Ariel Atkins, Chicago Sky
Would the Sky be willing to call an end to the Ariel Atkins experiment after less than one year? Chicago acquired Atkins this offseason in a deal with the Mystics that netted Washington the No. 3 pick in the 2025 draft (used to select Sonia Citron). While Atkins has had a solid season for the Sky, averaging 13.9 points and 1.9 steals per game, the team remains far off from contending for a championship, and at 28, Atkins isn't the strongest fit for their timeline.
A two-time All-Star, Atkins is a strong scorer, a quality sharpshooter and a capable defender, traits any contending team would be looking for at the deadline. She, too, is an unrestricted free agent after the season, so if Chicago doesn't deal her, the team runs the risk of letting her leave in free agency for no return. Still, it would be a bit of a surprise to see them move on from her already after only just acquiring her this past offseason.
Rachel Banham, Chicago Sky
Banham was part of the return the Sky got from the Sun in the Marina Mabrey trade last season. A year later, both could realistically be moved at the deadline once again. With Chicago likely out of playoff contention, the team may try to offload the 31-year-old in exchange for some younger assets.
Banham has averaged a career-high 9.3 points in 2025. She's making 2.1 threes per game, taking most of her shots from beyond the arc. Her contract expires after this season, and while she's been producing at a solid level, her talents may be better utilized by a contender than on a Sky team still in the process of its rebuild.
Myisha Hines-Allen, Dallas Wings
Another Wings veteran that could be moved by Thursday's deadline, and would potentially be of significant interest to contenders, is forward Myisha Hines-Allen. While she's no longer the offensive standout she was in 2020 when she averaged 17.3 points per game, the 29-year-old still logs solid minutes in Dallas and is a force in the paint.
Averaging 6.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, Hines-Allen contributes in various facets of the game, and with the Wings showing a willingness to trade for the future, she could make an excellent bench piece to a team on a title run.