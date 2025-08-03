Wings Trade DiJonai Carrington to Lynx for Two Players, Second-Round Pick
For the second time in 2025, DiJonai Carrington has been traded.
On Sunday the Dallas Wings announced Carrington had been traded to the Minnesota Lynx. In return, the Lynx are trading their 2027 second-round pick along with Diamond Miller and Karlie Samuelson to Dallas. Carrington was previously traded in February to the Wings by the Connecticut Sun.
She makes for a great acquisition for Minnesota, and it's clear the Lynx are dead-set on returning to the WNBA Finals following last year's devastating loss to the New York Liberty. Carrington is the reigning Most Improved Player and earned an All-Defensive first team nod in 2024. She may come off the bench for her new team due to Minnesota's high level of talent across the board but her defensive acumen could wind up significant down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs.
It also makes for solid timing given Napheesa Collier's injury suffered on Saturday night. If the Lynx superstar has to miss time Carrington is well-suited to help shoulder the burden of her absence. With Minnesota boasting a league-best record of 24-5 and a full six-game lead for the top postseason seed, the team has granted itself some room for error at the very least.
On the other side, the Wings aren't winning anything this year, sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference with a record of 8-21. Trading Carrington is smart asset management and the return is highlighted by Miller, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft. She hasn't managed to carve out a role with the contending Lynx but did make the All-Rookie team two years ago and slotting her alongside Paige Bueckers is a good bet.
The rest of the league should feel nervous about this trade, though. The best team in the W just got better.