Wings Fire Coach Chris Koclanes After One Season
After just one season as a WNBA coach, the Wings will not retain Chris Koclanes for the 2026 season, the team announced on Tuesday. As a result, Dallas will hire its third coach in as many years.
Koclanes led the Wings to a rough 10–34 record this season, despite having the No. 1 pick and Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers leading the charge. This is the second year in a row in which the team that held the No. 1 pick in the draft fired their coach after the first season with that top player (the Fever fired Christie Sides last year after coaching Caitlin Clark).
This was Koclanes's first stint as a head coach. He previously worked as the defensive coordinator for the Sun and the Sparks.
Koclanes is the third WNBA coach fired since the regular season ended. The Storm parted ways with Noelle Quinn, followed by the Liberty making the surprising move to let go of Sandy Brondello. Both the Storm and Liberty made the coaching changes after their teams' playoff exits. The Wings did not reach the postseason.