Wings Hit Impressive Ticket Mark After Winning Right to Likely Pick Paige Bueckers
For the second season in a row, the Dallas Wings sold out their season ticket membership. However, this time, the Wings accomplished this feat five months quicker.
The sell out of season tickets accounts for just under half of the 6,251 seats that sit inside College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
This news comes a few days after the Wings won the WNBA draft lottery for the No. 1 pick in 2025. UConn guard Paige Bueckers will likely be the No. 1 pick next year, meaning she is poised to become a member of Dallas if all goes well. The Wings were apparently not Bueckers's "preferred" destination. A lot can change before April.
It seems like Wings fans are excited for the 2025 season regardless of who the team selects with that No. 1 pick.
Dallas finished 11th in the WNBA with a 9-31 record last season just one year after they lost in the WNBA playoff semifinals. They'll be looking to rebound from their rough season in 2025.