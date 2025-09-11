SI

Wings Continue Paige Bueckers Rookie of the Year Push With Final Game Shirt Giveaway

The No. 1 pick of this year's draft is the heavy favorite to run away with the Rookie of the Year award.

Madison Williams

The Wings are showing support for rookie Paige Bueckers ahead of their season finale.
It's no question that Paige Bueckers is the outstanding favorite to win the league's Rookie of the Year award this year. She's continuously broken and created WNBA records over the course of her first season in the league, and she's just getting started.

The Wings took their support for Bueckers winning the Rookie of the Year title to a whole new level on Thursday ahead of their season finale against the Mercury. The team lined the seats in College Park Center with shirts campaigning for Bueckers.

One shirt said "Why slow down?" while the other said "5 for Rookie of the Year." It'll be an arena filled with Bueckers fans on Thursday night.

In 35 games so far this season (she missed seven games due to a concussion, an illness and knee problems), Bueckers averaged 19.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.

Bueckers earned the WNBA Rookie of the Month title for the last three months of the year (June, July and August). This is a strong indicator that she will run away with the Rookie of the Year award as well.

