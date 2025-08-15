Wings Star Paige Bueckers Dismisses Sophie Cunningham's Officiating Criticism
The Dallas Wings took down the Indiana Fever 81–80 on Tuesday night behind Maddy Siegrist’s 22-point outing. Li Yueru added 20 points off the bench, and star point guard Paige Bueckers scored 16 points with eight assists.
The Fever had an opportunity to win the game on the final possession, which turned into a disaster and ended in a narrow home defeat.
Fever veteran Sophie Cunningham expressed frustration with the officiating following the loss, talking about the favorable whistle that Bueckers, in particular, received.
“I love Paige to death, do not get me wrong. I think she’s a hell of a player and would love to play with her one day, but those refs were giving her every whistle last night,” Cunningham said on her podcast, Show Me Something on Wednesday. “You literally couldn’t touch her, couldn’t touch her. That s— is so annoying to me. And if you’re going to do that, then to give it to our guards. I just hate the inconsistency.”
Bueckers was asked about Cunningham’s comments ahead of Dallas’s game with the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night.
“Everyone is entitled to their own unique personal opinion,” she said.
Sounds like we can all move on from that pseudo-controversy.