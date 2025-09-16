SI

WNBA Awards Schedule 2025: Key Dates & Winners for Each Award

The WNBA has begun rolling out the winners for this year's awards.

Madison Williams

Wings star Paige Bueckers won Rookie of the Year.
Wings star Paige Bueckers won Rookie of the Year. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The 2025 WNBA regular season is over and the playoffs are just beginning. In the midst of all the excitement, the league has started announcing the top awards given out to players, coaches and executives this season.

Starting on Monday, Sept. 15 with the award for the Most Improved Player, a total of 13 awards will be given out among the league. Within those 13 awards, the All-WNBA first and second teams, along with the All-Defensive first and second teams and the All-Rookie team rosters will be announced.

Will A'ja Wilson be able to notch her fourth MVP award this year? Or will last year's Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier win her first MVP? Which players will repeat being placed on the All-WNBA first and second teams?

Here's a look at the full schedule of when the WNBA awards will be given out. Additionally, here's a running list of which players, coaches and executives have been honored with the awards thus far.

WNBA Awards Schedule

Date

Award

Monday, Sept. 15

Most Improved Player

Tuesday, Sept. 16

Rookie of the Year

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Coach of the Year

Thursday, Sept. 18

Defensive Player of the Year

Friday, Sept. 19

Five Finalists for MVP

Saturday, Sept. 20

Sixth Player of the Year

Sunday, Sept. 21

Most Valuable Player

Monday, Sept. 22

Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award

Tuesday, Sept. 23

Basketball Executive of the Year

Monday, Sept. 29

All-Rookie Team

Wednesday, Oct. 1

All-Defensive First and Second Teams

Thursday, Oct. 2

Business Executive Leadership Award

Tuesday, Oct. 7

All-WNBA First and Second Teams

WNBA Awards Winners 2025

Award

Winner

Team

Most Improved Player

Veronica Burton

Golden State Valkyries

Rookie of the Year

Paige Bueckers

Dallas Wings

The first award given out this year was to Veronica Burton of the Valkyries for Most Improved Player. Burton is the first player in league history to increase her averages by "at least five points, two rebounds and two assists" between two seasons, the WNBA noted in its announcement.

Unsurprisingly, the 2025 No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers won Rookie of the Year. The Wings star received 70 of the 72 first-place votes in order to win the prestigious award.

