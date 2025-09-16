WNBA Awards Schedule 2025: Key Dates & Winners for Each Award
The 2025 WNBA regular season is over and the playoffs are just beginning. In the midst of all the excitement, the league has started announcing the top awards given out to players, coaches and executives this season.
Starting on Monday, Sept. 15 with the award for the Most Improved Player, a total of 13 awards will be given out among the league. Within those 13 awards, the All-WNBA first and second teams, along with the All-Defensive first and second teams and the All-Rookie team rosters will be announced.
Will A'ja Wilson be able to notch her fourth MVP award this year? Or will last year's Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier win her first MVP? Which players will repeat being placed on the All-WNBA first and second teams?
Here's a look at the full schedule of when the WNBA awards will be given out. Additionally, here's a running list of which players, coaches and executives have been honored with the awards thus far.
WNBA Awards Schedule
Date
Award
Monday, Sept. 15
Most Improved Player
Tuesday, Sept. 16
Rookie of the Year
Wednesday, Sept. 17
Coach of the Year
Thursday, Sept. 18
Defensive Player of the Year
Friday, Sept. 19
Five Finalists for MVP
Saturday, Sept. 20
Sixth Player of the Year
Sunday, Sept. 21
Most Valuable Player
Monday, Sept. 22
Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award
Tuesday, Sept. 23
Basketball Executive of the Year
Monday, Sept. 29
All-Rookie Team
Wednesday, Oct. 1
All-Defensive First and Second Teams
Thursday, Oct. 2
Business Executive Leadership Award
Tuesday, Oct. 7
All-WNBA First and Second Teams
WNBA Awards Winners 2025
Award
Winner
Team
Most Improved Player
Veronica Burton
Golden State Valkyries
Rookie of the Year
Paige Bueckers
Dallas Wings
The first award given out this year was to Veronica Burton of the Valkyries for Most Improved Player. Burton is the first player in league history to increase her averages by "at least five points, two rebounds and two assists" between two seasons, the WNBA noted in its announcement.
Unsurprisingly, the 2025 No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers won Rookie of the Year. The Wings star received 70 of the 72 first-place votes in order to win the prestigious award.