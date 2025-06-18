WNBA Changes Call on Marina Mabrey Day After Scuffle With Caitlin Clark
The WNBA has levied additional punishments on players involved in two separate dust-ups during the Indiana Fever's 88–71 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night.
Sun guard Marina Mabrey's technical from her scuffle with Caitlin Clark has been upgraded to a Flagrant 2, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou. Mabrey will face a fine, as is the norm for players who are issued a flagrant foul. The fine for a Flagrant 2 is $400, a league source told Front Office Sports.
Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who received a Flagrant 2 and an automatic ejection from the game, was also fined separately for her hard foul on the Sun's Jacy Sheldon at the end of the fourth quarter. The exact amount of the fine is unknown.
In the end, the WNBA decided that no players will be suspended following the heated incident that stemmed from Sheldon poking Clark in the face in the third quarter of the game. Additionally, there don't appear to be any further consequences for players involved in the end-of-game melee that arose from Cunningham fouling Sheldon with less than minute left on the clock.
At this point, neither Fever coach Stephanie White nor Sun coach Rachid Meziane has been fined for their postgame criticism of the officiating, per Philippou.