WNBA Offseason Schedule 2025-26: Every Important Event to Know
The WNBA is heading into a critical offseason as the league and WNBA player's association look to come to agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement.
The WNBA offseason timeline will be heavily dependent on the progress and eventual signing of a new CBA. Once (or if) the WNBA and WNBAPA sign a new CBA, the league will pivot their focus to free agency, expansion drafts and the draft lottery, while many players turn their attention to the next season of Unrivaled.
Before the 2026 season tentatively begins late next spring, here's a look at some key events ahead this offseason.
WNBA CBA expires: Oct. 31, 2025
As mentioned above, the WNBA and WNBAPA are currently trying to agree on a new CBA. The CBA they signed in 2020 will expire at the end of October. If the two sides cannot agree on a new CBA by Oct. 31, it won't necessarily result in a lockout. The league and the WNBAPA can also agree on an extension, which would allow them more time to agree on a new CBA.
WNBA draft lottery: TBA
Over the last three years, the WNBA draft lottery has taken place in either November or December. Last year, the Wings won the No. 1 pick in the lottery, which they used to select Paige Bueckers out of UConn. The date for the draft lottery has not been announced, but it will end up determining the top of the 2026 draft order.
Expansion drafts: TBA
With two new expansion teams, the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, set to begin play in 2026, there will be expansion drafts for the Tempo and Fire to build their rosters. The Tempo and Fire each recently named new head coaches, with the Tempo bringing on championship-winning coach Sandy Brondello and the Fire landing Alex Samara as their coach.
The date for these expansion drafts has yet to be announced, but last year, the Valkyries' expansion draft took place in early December. The Valkyries were the most successful expansion team in WNBA history, making the playoffs in their first season.
WNBA free agency: Winter 2026
WNBA free agency is expected to begin in the winter of 2026, when it also began last year. An official date has not been announced, and a new CBA will need to be signed before free agency begins. This will be a significant offseason because there are over 100 players who will be free agents, including stars like Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Allisha Gray, A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Mitchell and Jonquel Jones. A number of these stars are expected to stay put, but there could be a lot of player movement this offseason.
Unrivaled season begins: Jan. 5, 2026
While the WNBA's future remains murky as the league remains apart on a new CBA, Unrivaled is set to return in early January of 2026. The first season of the 3-on-3 women's basketball league was a success, and they're adding new young stars this year in Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen.
2026 WNBA draft: Spring 2026
The date for the 2026 WNBA draft has also not been announced yet, but over the last four years, the draft has taken place in April, following the NCAA championship game.