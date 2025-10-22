Former Liberty Coach Sandy Brondello Set to Lead Toronto's Expansion WNBA Team
Almost a month after the Liberty shockingly parted ways with Sandy Brondello following four impactful seasons in New York, it was reported that Brondello is expected to become the coach of the Toronto Tempo expansion team, sources told The Athletic's Ben Pickman. The IX Basketball's Howard Megdal was the first to report the news.
Brondello will become the Tempo's first official coach in its history as the team will begin its first season in 2026. The Tempo will compete in Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum.
Brondello brings a lot of experience and wins to Toronto. She began her career with the Liberty in 2022 and took the team to the playoffs in each of her four years. In 2023, New York was the WNBA Finals runner-up, then the team took home the trophy in 2024, the first in Liberty franchise history. She ended her Liberty tenure with a 107-53 record.
Before coaching the Liberty, Brondello led the Mercury from 2014-21, winning a championship in her first season in Phoenix. She also was named the WNBA Coach of the Year that season.