WNBA Players Association Agrees to League's Extension Offer on CBA Talks
On the verge of the expiration date of the WNBA’s current collective bargaining agreement (CBA), the players association has agreed to an extension with the league amid stalled talks on a new deal.
According to a new report from The Athletic’s Ben Pickman, the WNBA and WNBPA have reached a resolution Thursday for a 30-day extension on their CBA deal. The league offered players the extension earlier this week, which ESPN’s Alexa Philippou mentioned the players might be willing to consider “under the right circumstances” but they feel “those circumstances do not yet exist.” Ahead of the current deal’s expiration Friday, the two parties have reportedly agreed to the extended time.
The WNBPA chose to opt out of the current CBA last year, which set the stage for negotiations and a potential new deal this offseason. A new deadline is set for the end of November to avoid a possible work stoppage.
On Tuesday, Pickman reported that the league submitted its most recent proposal on Oct. 1, but the players union did not respond until Monday. The CBA extension comes at a time of contention between the league and its players, which was ignited by Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier's public criticism of commissioner Cathy Engelbert and the WNBA's inconsistent officiating in her end of season press conference.
As WNBA players hope for a new economic model with higher pay, better benefits and a greater share of league revenue, both sides will have more time to negotiate before a possible lockout or strike.