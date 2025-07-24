WNBA Players Came Up With Funny New Nickname for Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark didn't get to play in the WNBA All-Star Game last weekend but she still had a lot of fun helping out her team from the sideline and taking in all the festivities in Indianapolis.
You know who also had fun? Minnesota Lynx players Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, whose 72-hour livestream on their popular "StudBudz" Twitch streaming channel went viral all weekend long.
Williams and Hiedeman have won fans over with their hilarious personalities and this clip below showed off why they have become so popular. On a recent stream they came up with a new nickname for Clark, who they said they needed to call whenever they needed to get access to something.
Hiedman: “They tryna tell me i couldn’t be here and there.”
Williams: “So you had to call in the president.”
Hiedman: “I’m calling in the president!
Williams: “I’m calling the president, where’s Caitlin Clark?”
WNBA fans loved that from Williams and Hiedman: