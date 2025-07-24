SI

WNBA Players Came Up With Funny New Nickname for Caitlin Clark

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark has a new nickname.
Caitlin Clark has a new nickname. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Caitlin Clark didn't get to play in the WNBA All-Star Game last weekend but she still had a lot of fun helping out her team from the sideline and taking in all the festivities in Indianapolis.

You know who also had fun? Minnesota Lynx players Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, whose 72-hour livestream on their popular "StudBudz" Twitch streaming channel went viral all weekend long.

Williams and Hiedeman have won fans over with their hilarious personalities and this clip below showed off why they have become so popular. On a recent stream they came up with a new nickname for Clark, who they said they needed to call whenever they needed to get access to something.

Hiedman: “They tryna tell me i couldn’t be here and there.”

Williams: “So you had to call in the president.”

Hiedman: “I’m calling in the president!

Williams: “I’m calling the president, where’s Caitlin Clark?”

WNBA fans loved that from Williams and Hiedman:

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA