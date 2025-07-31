WNBA Ref Ripped for Giving Fever Coach Technical Foul for Silly Reason
The Indiana Fever, who were once again without Caitlin Clark, were able to get their third straight victory Wednesday night with a 107-101 win over DeWanna Bonner and the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
One moment from late in the game had WNBA fans furious with the refs, as Fever coach Stephanie White was called for a technical foul after slapping the scorer's table in frustration.
A closer look at the play, which happened with the Fever up by 10 points and just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, shows that White was frustrated with one of her players for committing an obvious foul. But the ref didn't see it that way and T'd her up.
Here's how that went down:
Fans sounded off of the refs:
The Fever improved to 15-12 on the year while the Mercury fell to 16-10.