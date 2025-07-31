Caitlin Clark Had Savage Reaction to Seeing Her Old Fever Teammate Miss a Shot
The Indiana Fever once again proved their mettle without star Caitlin Clark in their win over the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night, a victory that arguably was made sweeter because it dealt a bitter loss to former Fever player DeWanna Bonner.
Bonner signed with the Fever this past offseason but bafflingly requested out of the organization after just nine games. She has since landed on her preferred team, the Mercury, and on Wednesday returned to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the first time since her drama-filled exit.
Fever fans gave her a welcome to remember—as did ex-teammate Caitlin Clark, it seems like.
During one play late in the third quarter, Bonner tried to make a tough shot over Lexie Hull but air-balled instead. A Mercury player recovered the rebound and fed it back to Bonner for a second chance, but Bonner missed the layup right before the shot clock expired.
Clark was standing on the sidelines watching Bonner's inefficient sequence and appeared to make a waving motion after each of Bonner's missed shots. It's most obvious after the play ends when Bonner and the Mercury were going back on defense, and looks a bit like Clark was waving goodbye to her old teammate.
Check out that priceless moment below:
Clark was also seen enthusiastically pumping up the crowd after the Mercury's shot clock turnover, with the Fever holding a slim 65-60 lead at that point in the game.
Thanks to Aliyah Boston's 14-point fourth quarter, the Fever went on to win, 107-101, and improve to 15-12 on the year.