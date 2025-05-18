WNBA Ripped for Embarrassing Mistake on Caitlin Clark Graphic After Season Opener
The 2025 WNBA season officially kicked off this past weekend with plenty of entertaining matchups featuring marquee stars like Napheesa Collier, Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark.
The league's opening weekend wasn't without some on-court controversy, however, as Clark received her first flagrant of the season for her hard foul on Angel Reese in the Indiana Fever's blowout win over the Chicago Sky.
Off the court, too, fans noticed an embarrassing mistake made by the WNBA social team following the early slate of games.
During Saturday night's broadcast of the Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury game, the WNBA shared a graphic listing the accomplishments of some of the top-performing players thus far. Sparks' Kelsey Plum, for example, had just broken the league record for the most points in a season opener with 37.
Other players around the league got their flowers, too, but there were two egregious typos: Collier's and Clark's names were spelled wrong. The graphic spelled them as "Naphessa Collier" and "Caitlyn Clark."
Rookie mistake.
Thankfully, it didn't seem to take too much away from Collier's and Clark's respective feats. The Minnesota Lynx star and reigning Defensive Player of the Year put up 34 points in her team's win while Clark notched her third career triple-double (20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists). Both players are expected to be in the mix for the MVP race this year.
Fans collectively wagged their fingers at the WNBA's glaring spelling blunder on just the second day of the new league year. The W's social media admin had better get it together, fast.