Hailey Van Lith Dazzles, Leads TCU to First Elite Eight Appearance in Program History
Hailey Van Lith is off to the Elite Eight for the fifth time in her collegiate career, helping lead TCU to their first appearance in program history. The fifth-year senior led the Horned Frogs with 26 points Saturday on the way to a 71-62 win in the Sweet 16 over No. 3 seed Notre Dame.
She had 18 points in the second half, which helped TCU overcome an early third-quarter run from the Fighting Irish.
"I read [Notre Dame's] ball-screen coverage a lot better," Van Lith said of her second-half performance postgame Saturday on the ESPN broadcast. "They were trying to mix it up with different bigs that had a lot of different personnel. And I just tried to take what they gave me."
She had nine rebounds and four assists on top of her game-leading scoring outburst. She made a huge three-pointer to put TCU up six points in the fourth quarter, which her dad and Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs loved.
Van Lith helped TCU reach their first-ever Sweet 16 last week by taking down Louisville, her former team, in the round of 32. She transferred to TCU this year after one season at LSU. She spent her first three collegiate seasons at Louisville.
Now, she becomes the first player in men's or women's NCAA tournament history to take three different programs to the Elite Eight, according to ESPN.