LeBron James Had Three-Word Message for JuJu Watkins After Historic Performance

James loved watching Watkins go off for the Trojans on Thursday.

Watkins put up a ludicrous statline as USC took down No. 1 UCLA.
JuJu Watkins put on an incredible show on Thursday night. The budding superstar recorded a historic stat line of 35 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, eight blocks, and a steal— the first D-1 player to record 35 points, five assists, and five blocks in 20 years. It was an amazing performance that led USC to an upset win over the No. 1-ranked UCLA Bruins— and caught the attention of one LeBron James.

James, heading into NBA All-Star weekend where he'll make his 21st consecutive appearance, had a three-word message to describe Watkins's dominance on Thursday: "JUJU TOO TOUGH"

"YES SHE DID!!!" James responded on X to another user who said Watkins went off. "JUJU TOO TOUGH!!"

James has been a fan of Watkins for a while now, having attended a few of her USC games her freshman year in 2023-24. Both are Nike athletes as well, and Watkins spoke last year about how the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is mentoring her as her stardom grows.

He clearly loves watching her on the court, as does the national audience. An absolutely electric outing for Watkins that earned the praise James is dishing out.

