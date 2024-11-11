Ajax Teenager Lily Yohannes Declares for the United States Women's National Team
The wait to see which national team superstar teenager Lily Yohannes would commit to is over.
On Monday, the 17-year-old announced on social media that she had made her decision to play for the United States. Yohannes was born in Springfield, Virginia, but moved to the Netherlands with her family at seven.
Despite representing the USA at youth national team levels, she had been contemplating playing for her home of the past ten years rather than the country of her birth.
"After much consideration, I have decided to commit to represent my country, the United States," Yohannes wrote in a post on social media.
"The U.S. is my homeland, my birthplace, and where my extended family resides. These strong connections have driven me to honor my roots and proudly commit to U.S. Soccer. I am excited and eager to continue putting in the work and earn my place on the U.S. women's national team."
Yohannes has trained at the Ajax Academy, in Amsterdam, since she was a child and signed her professional contract at the age of 15. In 2023-24, her first season with the Ajax senior team, she made 20 appearances in the women's Eredivisie, scoring five goals and tallying four assists.
In November 2023, aged 16, she became the youngest-ever player to start in a UEFA Women's Champions League match. Ajax was eventually knocked out by Chelsea in the Quarterfinals, and Yohannes missed the second leg due to a suspension. She finished her debut Champions League campaign with six appearances and two assists.
After training with the U.S. youth national team U-15 and U-16 groups in 2022, Yohannes started training with the Netherlands youth national team in December 2023.
USWNT head coach Emma Hayes handed Yohannes her first-ever USA senior call-up in March 2024. Although Yohannes did not feature in any of the USA's matches during that window, she was recalled for two friendlies against South Korea in June 2024.
It was in the second South Korea friendly, at Allianz Field, in St. Paul, Minnesota, that Yohannes came off the bench to score on her debut. The goal sent shockwaves across the U.S. soccer world.
That appearance in itself did not confirm Yohannes' decision. Per FIFA rules, a player has to play more than three competitive matches before the age of 21 to be restricted from switching nations.
As recently as October 2024, Netherlands' head coach Andries Jonker said that Yohannes' future was still undecided. Talking to Dutch media, Jonker said that Yohannes was applying for Dutch citizenship but could not be called up to the Holland squad until it was fully processed.
Now we know, after plenty of heartfelt deliberation, that Yohannes' future will be red, white and blue.