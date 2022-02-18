It’s not March yet, but No. 24 UNC’s win over No. 3 Louisville made it seem like the NCAA tournament has already started.

The Tar Heels women’s basketball team upset Louisville 66–65. This loss ended the Cardinals’ seven-game winning streak.

Louisville took two shots within the last five seconds, but both were unsuccessful. The last shot stayed on the rim for more than a full second before dropping on the outside of the net, sealing the Tar Heels win.

The crowd erupted in Carmichael Arena after the ball didn’t go in the net. The team celebrated by jumping up and down and hugging each other.

With this loss, Louisville moves to 22–3 overall. This puts their No. 3 ranking in jeopardy ahead of next week’s AP poll. Additionally, the Cardinals are second in the ACC standings behind NC State. With this loss and only three regular season games left, it will be difficult for Louisville to reach the top spot of the conference. They face No. 23 Virginia Tech on Sunday.

UNC now has a 20–5 record, which could potentially boost their AP rank and place in the ACC standings next week. They face unranked Florida State on Sunday.

