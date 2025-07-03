UConn Put Hilarious 'Help Wanted' Ad in Newspaper After Running Out of Trophy Space
It's been an embarrassment of riches lately for the UConn athletics program.
UConn has been collecting trophy after trophy from its sports teams, highlighted by the women's basketball team winning its 12th national championship earlier this year. Along with that title, the school has taken home 12 conference regular season and tournament team championship trophies over the last school year.
The Huskies have accumulated so many trophies that they put a "Help Wanted" ad in a newspaper, requesting emergency trophy storage funds.
Per Front Office Sports, the ad read, "The UConn Huskies Athletics Department has had another outrageously successful year—so successful, in fact, that we are facing an urgent issue: We have too many trophies. … We’re running out of room faster than our student-athletes run victory laps. Closets are full, offices are jammed. Here’s where you come in: We’re raising funds to build trophy cases, expand display areas, and possibly invest in a forklift.”
The ad closed saying, “Your contribution ensures: Trophies aren’t stored in gym lockers; Our hardware gets the showcase it deserves; Our legacy has room to grow (literally)."
The UConn Huskies social team reposted the newspaper app and wrote: "Storage is our toughest competition."
Turns out, it's not always easy being so successful.