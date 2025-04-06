SI

UConn Makes Wild NCAA History With 12th National Championship

After taking down South Carolina on Sunday, the Huskies stand alone in college basketball history.

The Huskies dominated South Carolina to earn their 12th championship on Sunday
On Sunday the UConn Huskies made it to the top of the college basketball world yet again. In taking down the South Carolina Gamecocks, 82-59, in a dominant national title game showing the Huskies earned their 12th title— and this one sets them apart from every other college basketball program in the country.

Heading into Sunday, the UConn women's basketball program was tied with the UCLA men's basketball program for most national championships all-time, with 11 apiece. The subsequent win over South Carolina means UConn now has 12 national titles, which is an all-time record in NCAA basketball history.

An absurd record to set. The UCLA teams that won all those championships are the stuff of legend, led by one of the greatest coaches ever in John Wooden. And now the Huskies have cleared even them— legends in their own right, led by Geno Auriemma.

What a day for the UConn women's program, and it seems likely they'll hold this record for a long time.

