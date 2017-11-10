The #OneChipChallenge Is No Match For Daniel Bryan

A super spicy chip can't fluster WWE star, Daniel Bryan

By Jimmy Traina
November 10, 2017

Add the #OneChipChallenge to the list of opponents Daniel Bryan has dominated.

The WWE superstar, who is currently the General Manager of SmackDown Live, recently sat down to participate in the popular bit which sees how you handle eating a The Carolina Reaper chip.

To say Bryan was not phased would be a complete understatement. Just for contrast, check out how World Series champion, Alex Bregman handled his #OneChipChallenge.

The best part of Bryan being totally unfazed by the chip that he asked if the challenge was "a rib," wrestling lingo for a joke.

 

