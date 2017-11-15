WWE fans like to complain that monthly pay-per-view events have diluted the product but this weekend’s Survivor Series has the air of a big event. You’ve got the Brock Lesnar-AJ Styles matchup, Triple H’s return to the ring and The Shield vs. The New Day, just to name a few.

While Charlotte’s win over Natalya on SmackDown earned her the title belt and finalized the card for Sunday’s show, there are still a few questions left to answer. For one, who will be the fifth member of SmackDown’s 5-on-5 team? (Natalya? Paige? Nikki Bella?) And also, which match will be the night’s main event: Lesnar-Styles or the men’s 5-on5?

All that will be decided Sunday in Houston.

Match card

• Cruiserweight Championship: Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

​• Brock Lesnar (Universal Champion) vs. AJ Styles (WWE Champion)

• Men’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match: Raw (Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe and Triple H) vs. SmackDown (Shane McMahon, John Cena, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode)

• Women’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match: Raw (Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley) vs. SmackDown (Becky Lynch, Carmella, Naomi, Tamina and a surprise fifth member)

• The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose) vs. The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston)

• Alexa Bliss (Raw Women’s Champion) vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women’s Champion)

• Sheamus and Cesaro (Raw Tag Team Champions) vs. The Usos (SmackDown Tag Team Champions)

• The Miz (Intercontinental Champion) vs. Baron Corbin (United States Champion)

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 19

Location: Houston

Time: The pre-show, including the Enzo Amore-Kalisto title match, starts at 7 p.m. ET

Stream: As always, the show is only available through the WWE Network.