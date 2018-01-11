John Cena Set to Host Kids’ Choice Awards For Second Straight Year

John Cena finally has an excuse to show had bad a villain he can be.

By Justin Barrasso
January 11, 2018

Those still hoping to see John Cena turn heel will almost see their wish come true in 2018.

Cena will play a villain named Baron Draxum in the upcoming 2D animated series Rise of the Ninja Turtles, which premieres later this year, as his brand continues to widen outside the WWE.

Additionally, Nickelodeon announced that the 16-time world champion will return to host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for a second time in March. Cena hosted the event in 2017, and the return signals his commitment to children, who remain Cena’s largest and most loyal fan base.

Cena will also work behind the camera for Nickelodeon, serving as the executive producer for Nickelodeon’s Keep It Spotless competition series, which is a modern-day version of Double Dare for kids.

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

