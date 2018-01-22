WWE Suspends Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore After Rape Accusation Surfaces

Photo from WWE.com

The WWE Cruiserweight Champion was suspended indefinitely Monday.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 22, 2018

WWE has suspended cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore indefinitely Monday in light of rape allegations.

The official statement from WWE reads, "WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Erc Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended."

Earlier on Monday, Twitter user @missgucciwitch tweeted that Amore had raped her in October with the assistance of two of his friends. The woman says Amore and the two others got her so intoxicated off multiple drugs that she was unable to leave the hotel room they were in and the other two people left her there knowing Amore intended to rape her.

"OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this," the tweet reads. "I was raped in mid October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people."

The woman adds that she is in the process of pressing charges.

Amore has not responded to the accusation yet.

Monday marks the 25th anniversary of WWE's Monday Night Raw.

