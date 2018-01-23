Stone Cold Steve Austin Can Still Cut a Promo Better Than Anyone

Stone Cold Steve Austin cut a vintage promo on a WWE interviewer.

By Jimmy Traina
January 23, 2018

The Texas Rattlesnake still has it.

After opening the 25th anniversary show of Monday Night Raw by delivering "Stunners" to Vince and Shane McMahon, Stone Cold Steve Austin did a glorious interview with WWE.com. 

When interviewer, Mike Rome tried to end the Q&A after Austin explained why he came out to confront the McMahon's, Stone Cold cut went off. Not pleased with Rome only asking one question and not showing the proper respect to a WWE legend, Austin complained that he was "being treated like a jabroni" and then listed his credentials to Rome before calling him "a piece of trash." 

Follow SI Wrestling on Facebook

There were plenty more insults and Austin delivered each and every one with the perfect amount of intensity and anger.

wrestling
Top 10 Takeaways From WWE’s Raw 25

It was a true tour de force that showed why Austin remains a WWE icon to this day.

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters