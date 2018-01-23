WWE Releases Enzo Amore After Rape Allegation

Courtesy of WWE

Enzo Amore has been released by WWE one day after a woman accused him of rape. 

By Dan Gartland
January 23, 2018

Enzo Amore has been released by WWE, the promotion announced Tuesday, one day after a woman accused him of rape. 

Amore (real name Eric Arndt) was suspended by WWE on Monday after a woman alleged in a Twitter post that he had raped her at a Phoenix hotel. Phoenix police later confirmed that they are investigating a sexual assault report matching the date and location the woman described. 

The woman says Amore restrained and raped her while she was under the influence of multiple drugs and that two of his friends were complicit. 

Amore joined WWE’s developmental brand, NXT, in 2012 and debuted on the main roster in 2016. He was moved to the cruiserweight division after an injury to his former tag team partner, Big Cass, prematurely ended their feud, and later won the Cruiserweight Championship. 

Amore’s WWE.com bio and WWE-affiliated Facebook page were deleted on Tuesday. 

