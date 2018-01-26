Andre the Giant remains one of the most mystical figures in pro wrestling history. That is more than evident in the newly released trailer for HBO's upcoming documentary on the 7-foot-4 wrestler who passed away in 1993 at the age of 46.

The two-minute clip explains that Andre struggled physically with his size and dealt with many issues, while entertaining crowds worldwide in the ring.

The documentary, which is co-produced by the Bill Simmons Media group, debuts on April 10.