WATCH: HBO's Upcoming Documentary On Andre The Giant Looks Spectacular

SI

The Bill Simmons-produced documentary on Andre the Giant looks like a must-watch.

By Jimmy Traina
January 26, 2018

Andre the Giant remains one of the most mystical figures in pro wrestling history. That is more than evident in the newly released trailer for HBO's upcoming documentary on the 7-foot-4 wrestler who passed away in 1993 at the age of 46.

The two-minute clip explains that Andre struggled physically with his size and dealt with many issues, while entertaining crowds worldwide in the ring.

The documentary, which is co-produced by the Bill Simmons Media group, debuts on April 10.

