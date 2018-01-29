WWE Makes a Dream Come True for Viral Video Star

One of my favorite wrestling stories from last year was a good deed by a high school student that brought a huge smile to his friend’s face.

Charles Thompson Jr., a high school basketball player from suburban Baltimore, shared a video of himself giving an NXT title belt to his friend, a special needs student named Shanquis, as a Christmas gift.

The video was an instant viral sensation and of course WWE took notice, so Charles and Shanquis were guests of WWE at the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia on Sunday.

WWE produced a heartwarming video of the duo backstage—which you can see above—and Charles shared a whole bunch of photos from their awesome night.

Yesterday, my best friend had probably one of the best days of his life. And I am just grateful that I was a part of it. Thank you @WWE @TripleH @StephMcMahon for bringing us and our families out. Seeing my guy live out his dream makes my heart warm every time I think about it pic.twitter.com/PWin6MX3pR — Charles Thompson Jr (@cttjr3) January 30, 2018

I count 25 different superstars Shanquis and Charles got to meet. What a dream come true.