WWE Makes a Dream Come True for Viral Video Star

The met practically everyone on the roster!

By Dan Gartland
January 29, 2018

One of my favorite wrestling stories from last year was a good deed by a high school student that brought a huge smile to his friend’s face. 

Charles Thompson Jr., a high school basketball player from suburban Baltimore, shared a video of himself giving an NXT title belt to his friend, a special needs student named Shanquis, as a Christmas gift

The video was an instant viral sensation and of course WWE took notice, so Charles and Shanquis were guests of WWE at the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia on Sunday. 

WWE produced a heartwarming video of the duo backstage—which you can see above—and Charles shared a whole bunch of photos from their awesome night. 

I count 25 different superstars Shanquis and Charles got to meet. What a dream come true. 

