Woman Asks Stranger for Help With WWE Action Figures, Turns Out She’s Talking to Bray Wyatt

*lights suddenly dim and creepy music starts playing*

By Dan Gartland
February 01, 2018

What are the odds of this? 

Artist Rob Schamberger, who paints some really incredible wrestler portraits, shared an awesome story on Twitter about Bray Wyatt. A woman Schamberger knows was in Walmart looking for WWE action figures and asked a stranger for help.

That stranger? Bray Wyatt!

What I want to know is if the lights suddenly dimmed when Bray revealed who he was. 

