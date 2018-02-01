What are the odds of this?

Artist Rob Schamberger, who paints some really incredible wrestler portraits, shared an awesome story on Twitter about Bray Wyatt. A woman Schamberger knows was in Walmart looking for WWE action figures and asked a stranger for help.

That stranger? Bray Wyatt!

.@KatyWrites’ stepmother’s mom randomly met @WWEBrayWyatt at @Walmart and had him sign one of my figures. Here’s the text I got about it! pic.twitter.com/InJ1Imm4eM — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) January 31, 2018

AND they took a selfie! pic.twitter.com/aWNNunT4Tc — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) January 31, 2018

What I want to know is if the lights suddenly dimmed when Bray revealed who he was.