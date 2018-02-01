*lights suddenly dim and creepy music starts playing*
What are the odds of this?
Artist Rob Schamberger, who paints some really incredible wrestler portraits, shared an awesome story on Twitter about Bray Wyatt. A woman Schamberger knows was in Walmart looking for WWE action figures and asked a stranger for help.
That stranger? Bray Wyatt!
.@KatyWrites’ stepmother’s mom randomly met @WWEBrayWyatt at @Walmart and had him sign one of my figures. Here’s the text I got about it! pic.twitter.com/InJ1Imm4eM— Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) January 31, 2018
AND they took a selfie! pic.twitter.com/aWNNunT4Tc— Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) January 31, 2018
What I want to know is if the lights suddenly dimmed when Bray revealed who he was.