World Wresting Entertainment is headed to Saudi Arabia for its annual Royal Rumble, the company announced Monday.

WWE is partnering with the Saudi General Sports Authority in bringing the "Greatest Royal Rumble" to the country.

The event will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on April 27.

“The Greatest Royal Rumble will be a spectacle of historic proportions,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “Our partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority reflects a long-term commitment to present WWE’s world-class entertainment to a global audience on a grander scale than ever before.”

The Royal Rumble will feature 50 WWE superstars, such as John Cena, Triple H, Roman Reigns and AJ Styles.