John Cena finally called out The Undertaker to make that long-rumored match a reality.
John Cena has found his opponent for WrestleMania.
Cena opened the second hour of Raw on Monday with a promo addressing his WrestleMania plans. At first he said he’d be attending as a fan (and hopped into the crowd to drink from a dude’s beer), but then he “went rogue” and issued the challenge that had been rumored for months: He wants The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 next month in New Orleans.
.@JohnCena has officially gone rogue...
He IS challenging The #Undertaker to a match at @WrestleMania!
This sure looks like the start of a heel turn for Cena. It was a side of Cena we’ve never seen before—his telling ’Taker to “get over your own ego” drew gasps from the crowd. If he’s going to make that turn, a match against a WWE legend on the sport’s biggest stage would be the perfect place to do it.