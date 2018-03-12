John Cena has found his opponent for WrestleMania.

Cena opened the second hour of Raw on Monday with a promo addressing his WrestleMania plans. At first he said he’d be attending as a fan (and hopped into the crowd to drink from a dude’s beer), but then he “went rogue” and issued the challenge that had been rumored for months: He wants The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 next month in New Orleans.

This sure looks like the start of a heel turn for Cena. It was a side of Cena we’ve never seen before—his telling ’Taker to “get over your own ego” drew gasps from the crowd. If he’s going to make that turn, a match against a WWE legend on the sport’s biggest stage would be the perfect place to do it.