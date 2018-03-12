John Cena Challenges The Undertaker to a Match at WrestleMania

John Cena finally called out The Undertaker to make that long-rumored match a reality. 

By Dan Gartland
March 12, 2018

John Cena has found his opponent for WrestleMania.

Cena opened the second hour of Raw on Monday with a promo addressing his WrestleMania plans. At first he said he’d be attending as a fan (and hopped into the crowd to drink from a dude’s beer), but then he “went rogue” and issued the challenge that had been rumored for months: He wants The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 next month in New Orleans. 

This sure looks like the start of a heel turn for Cena. It was a side of Cena we’ve never seen before—his telling ’Taker to “get over your own ego” drew gasps from the crowd. If he’s going to make that turn, a match against a WWE legend on the sport’s biggest stage would be the perfect place to do it. 

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now