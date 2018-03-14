Steve Burns, the former host of "Blue's Clues" wants to fight WWE champion John Cena for the hosting duties to the Nickelodeon show when it makes a comeback in 2018, according to TMZ.

Burns, 44, hosted Blue's Clues from 1996 to 2002 and earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2001.

Cena was recently photographed in Burns' signature stripped green sweater during an audition for the new host.

"It seems to me that Blue;s Clues is returning now because somehow all of the kids that I befriended way back when have kids," Burns said. "From everything we understand about it, the millennial generation is extra super-duper nostalgic. To think that they have such warm, fond memories of Blues Clues and of me and are so nostalgic about it is truly super cool, wonderful and warm and fuzzy."

"I think if John Cena is serious about hosting Blue's Clues, he and I should wrestle for it," he added. "I'm calling you out, Cena. Right now."

Many people have wondered, 'What happened to Steve after Blue's Clues?'? Since his departure from the show, rumors and even a death hoax circulated but Burns made an appearance on the Today Show in 2003.

Burns has made appearances on other television shows like "Law & Order" as well as "Yo Gabba Gabba!" He has released three musical albums since 2003 including a children's album titled "Foreverywhere".