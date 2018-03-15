The WWE is often accused of not listening to its audience, but that is not the case today.

Amid controversy over honoring the Fabulous Moolah, at this year's WrestleMania, the WWE announced they are changing the name of what they were billing as the first-ever "Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal."

After the company recently revealed that match name, it faced intense backlash from wrestling fans who were outraged given Moolah's past. The longtime wrestler, who passed away in 2007, has been accused of everything from pimping to stealing money.

“After further consideration, we believe it’s best to proceed with the name ‘WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal,' the WWE said in a statement Thursday. "What remains most important is that this historic match is part of WWE’s unwavering commitment to the Women’s Division.”

Previously, the WWE's website featured a story about paying tribute to Moolah, saying, "As first announced on Raw, this ground-breaking battle royal will pay tribute to the first-ever WWE Women’s Champion, The Fabulous Moolah, who not only paved the way for female competitors through the years, but also played a pivotal role in the first several WrestleMania events."

Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon weighed in on the decision to remove Moolah's name via Twitter.

Thank you @WWEUniverse for using your voice. What remains most important is that the “@WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal” will be a historic match and is part of @WWE’s unwavering commitment to our Women’s Division. #WomensEvolution #ChangeTheName — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 15, 2018

WrestleMania 34 takes place April 8 at the Superdome in New Orleans.