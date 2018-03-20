The YES! movement can get restarted.

The WWE announced Tuesday that huge fan favorite, Daniel Bryan, has finally be medically cleared by doctors to resume his in-ring career after being sidelined for two years due to concussions and a serious neck injury.

From the WWE's press release:

"Following more than two years of extensive evaluations, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition by leading neurosurgeons, neurologists and concussion experts, including Dr. Robert Cantu, Dr. Javier Cárdenas and Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher.

Bryan underwent a full review of his medical history and received comprehensive neurological and physical evaluations independent of WWE. He was cleared by each doctor as well as WWE’s Medical Director, Dr. Joseph Maroon."

It didn't take long for the WWE Universe to express their excitement over the big news.

Bryan announced his retirement during an emotional speech in February 2016 and has been serving as the GM of SmackDown Live since July 2016.

WrestleMania is just around the corner, taking place April 8 in New Orleans. You have to believe that will mark Bryan's return to entertaining the WWE Universe in the squared circle.