Shane McMahon’s status for WrestleMania is now in doubt after he was hospitalized with an abdominal infection.

McMahon developed acute diverticulitis and an umbilical hernia while on vacation in the Caribbean and has been receiving treatment at a New York-area hospital, WWE said. It’s not part of any storyline, either, according to the Wrestling Observer.

Before leaving for vacation, McMahon was feuding with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and was widely expected to be facing Owens and Zayn in a tag match at WrestleMania with Daniel Bryan as his partner.

With less than two weeks to go before WrestleMania, McMahon’s illness likely throws a wrench in WWE’s plans. The company has to at least be prepared for the possibility he isn’t healthy enough to be part of the show. Any tweak to the plan will have to be set in motion with Tuesday night’s SmackDown.