NEW ORLEANS — The iconic broadcast duo of Jim Ross and Jerry “The King” Lawler is set to return to the WrestleMania broadcast booth on Sunday to call the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Set to take place during the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff pre-show, which starts at 5pm ET on the WWE Network and picked up an hour later on the USA Network, the battle royal currently includes Elias, “Woken” Matt Hardy and Dolph Ziggler, as well as past winners Mojo Rawley and Baron Corbin.

“We’ll go out and call an entertaining match,” said Ross. “Honestly, I didn’t mind which match we had, or if we went on in the morning to have ‘Breakfast with JR and the King.’ It’s going to be great to get back out there.”

The 66-year-old Ross and Lawler, 68, are planning a two-man show tour for the summer and every chance they have to reconnect on WWE programming—especially at a WrestleMania—is an opportunity to reminisce while still showing the world they remain two of the best at their craft.

“Realistically, how many of these do we have left?” asked Ross. “But we have this Sunday, so let’s make the most of it.”

