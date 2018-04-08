It feels like we say this every year but this year’s WrestleMania really is one of the most anticipated in recent memory. Between The Undertaker’s return, Ronda Rousey’s debut and Roman Reigns’s rematch with Brock Lesnar, there’s plenty to look forward to. That’s not to mention the return of Daniel Bryan, Asuka’s defense of her undefeated streak and two Battle Royals.

We have everything you need to know below.

How to watch

Time: Pre-show starts at 5 p.m. ET, main show starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Location: New Orleans Superdome

How long is the show? The card is scheduled to go until midnight ET.

Live stream: As always, you can only watch on the WWE Network. (New subscribers can get a 30-day free trial.)

Match card & Predictions

Women’s Battle Royal (Pre-show)

Prediction: Ruby Riott is a rising star in this division and a Battle Royal win would be a nice way to give her a bump.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Pre-show)

Prediction: After the success of his “Ultimate Deletion,” Matt Hardy is probably WWE’s most popular wrestler not featured in a main card match. The crowd will pop in a big way if he wins this one.

Cruiserweight Championship match: Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali (Pre-show)

Prediction: Our Justin Barrasso predicted earlier this week that Alexander would win the belt here. I’m inclined to agree.

WWE Championship match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

​Prediction: After their classic Wrestle Kingdom 10 match in Japan, this is the match hardcore fans are looking forward to most. Nakamura won that match, but I see Styles retaining the belt here. Nakamura’s time will come, though.

Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Prediction: Rousey has to win this, right? Or is WWE cruel enough to carry over her UFC losing streak?

SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka

​Prediction: Asuka. No doubt. Her undefeated streak is the best thing going in the women’s division now. An undefeated Rousey vs. undefeated Asuka match at WrestleMania 35 just makes too much sense.

Raw Women’s Championship match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

Prediction: Nia in a quick one.

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

​Prediction: Owens and Zayn have to win this one to get hired back by SmackDown and I don’t see them leaving a show that already has a star deficit. But it’s also impossible to see Daniel Bryan losing clean here. Justin Barrasso predicted a Shane McMahon heel turn and I’m totally buying that.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Prediction: Everyone loves The New Day but it’s hard to see The Usos dropping this one after their WrestleMania snub last year.

Intercontinental Championship match: The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor (Triple Threat)

Prediction: The Miz is on a roll right now and is easily the best heel in the company. No one would have any complaints if he retained the title, but losing it—let’s say to Finn Balor—would be an opportunity to reinvigorate his character.

U.S. Championship match: Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev (Fatal 4-Way)

Prediction: Few guys in the company are hotter than Rusev right now. Justin Barrasso picked Bobby Roode but I’m going with Rusev.

Raw Tag Team Championship match: Sheamus and Cesaro (c) vs. Braun Strowman and a partner TBD

Prediction: I’m irrationally excited to see who Braun’s partner is going to be. Will it be a guy returning from injury like Big Cass or Samoa Joe? Or will it be a New Orleans celebrity like Anthony Davis or Alvin Kamara? Either way, I’m picking Braun and the mystery man.

Universal Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Prediction: Everyone thinks that Roman Reigns is going over in this one because Lesnar is leaving WWE to go back to UFC. But Lesnar’s contract actually runs through SummerSlam. There’s a chance—however slim—that Brock beats Roman in New Orleans and drops the belt in August in Brooklyn. I still think Roman wins this one, though.

Whatever John Cena and The Undertaker are doing

Prediction: WWE isn’t promoting a Cena-’Taker match but that doesn’t mean they won’t interact in some way. PWInsider is reporting the two will have some kind of non-match “face-off.” Whether that means Undertaker stays retired or comes back to fight Cena at SummerSlam remains to be seen.