The Undertaker Returns to WresleMania, Defeats John Cena

The Undertaker made his dramatic return to wrestling on Sunday as he finally answered John Cena's WrestleMania 34 challenge. WWE's surprise decision to not advertise the match paid off as The Undertaker dominated John Cena, who called out the all-time great on Raw and social media building up to the event.

Around 70,000 fans roared as The Undertaker improved his all-time record to 24-2 in just two minutes, 47 seconds.

The key moment came when The Deadman sat up as Cena attempted the Five Knuckle Shuffle. He then delivered a chokeslam and Tombstone Piledriver, propelling him to victory.

Although Cena was told a match against The Undertaker would never happen, he dared his opponent to fight. The Undertaker has not appeared at WrestleMania since his loss to Roman Reigns last year, after which he left his coat, hat and gloves in the middle of the ring.

It is currently unclear whether The Undertaker has come out of retirement, but ending his career with a victory over Cena would certainly be a fitting way to go out.