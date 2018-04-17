WWE’s Superstar Shakeup got off to an intriguing start on Monday and will conclude Tuesday with the latest episode of SmackDown.

A total of 19 performers joined Raw on Monday night, including Jinder Mahal (who lost his belt to Jeff Hardy), Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Not all of the new arrivals were from SmackDown, either, with Drew McIntyre making the jump from NXT.

The roster juggling will settle down after Tuesday night’s show and we’ll have a better idea of what storylines WWE is setting up for the summer.

Follow along below as we update the list of roster moves.

Moving from Raw to SmackDown

• The Miz

Moving from SmackDown to Raw

• Jinder Mahal

​• Sunil Singh

• Kevin Owens

• Sami Zayn

• Ruby Riott

• Sarah Logan

• Liv Morgan

• Zack Ryder

• Fandango

• Tyler Breeze

• Natalya

• Dolph Ziggler

• Mojo Rawley

• The Ascension

• Baron Corbin

• Bobby Roode

• Mike Kanellis

• Chad Gable

Moving from NXT to Raw

• Drew McIntyre