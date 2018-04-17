WWE Roster Changes: Superstar Shakeup Results for Raw, SmackDown

See the full list of roster changes for WWE Raw and SmackDown. 

By Dan Gartland
April 17, 2018

WWE’s Superstar Shakeup got off to an intriguing start on Monday and will conclude Tuesday with the latest episode of SmackDown

A total of 19 performers joined Raw on Monday night, including Jinder Mahal (who lost his belt to Jeff Hardy), Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Not all of the new arrivals were from SmackDown, either, with Drew McIntyre making the jump from NXT. 

The roster juggling will settle down after Tuesday night’s show and we’ll have a better idea of what storylines WWE is setting up for the summer. 

Follow along below as we update the list of roster moves. 

Moving from Raw to SmackDown

• The Miz

Moving from SmackDown to Raw

• Jinder Mahal

​• Sunil Singh

• Kevin Owens

• Sami Zayn

• Ruby Riott

• Sarah Logan

• Liv Morgan

• Zack Ryder

• Fandango

• Tyler Breeze

• Natalya

• Dolph Ziggler

• Mojo Rawley

• The Ascension

• Baron Corbin

• Bobby Roode

• Mike Kanellis

• Chad Gable

Moving from NXT to Raw

• Drew McIntyre

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)