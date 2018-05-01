Kane Wins Primary Election for Mayor in Tennessee by Just 17 Votes

Glenn Jacobs (aka Kane) may be the next mayor of Tennessee’s third-biggest county. 

By Dan Gartland
May 01, 2018

Glenn Jacobs, the WWE wrestler known as Kane, has won the Republican primary election for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. 

Jacobs earned a total of 14,633 votes, just 17 more than second place finisher Brad Anders. He will face Democrat Linda Haney in the general election on August 2. In a county that has heavily favored Republicans in the past, he should have a decent chance to win. He’s hoping not to meet the same fate as Terrance Gerin (aka Rhyno), who won the Republican primary for a seat in Michigan’s state legislature but lost the general election.

Jacobs, who works as an insurance agent in addition to his work with WWE, is a libertarian. He ran on a platform of low taxes, improved infrastructure and limited government. 

Knox County, which includes the city of Knoxville, is Tennessee’s third-largest county by population. Jacobs and his family live in the town of Halls, just north of Knoxville. 

Because of Jacobs’s slim margin of victory, the race may take a few days to be officially called. 

