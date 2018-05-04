AJ Lee Fights to End Stigma Associated With Mental Health Disorders

Former WWE wrestler AJ Lee is a fierce advocate of mental health awareness. 

By Justin Barrasso
May 04, 2018

Former WWE superstar AJ Lee is working with the Child Mind Institute on the second #MyYoungerSelf campaign, which is working diligently to end the stigma attached to mental health and learning disorders.

Lee, whose name is AJ Mendez, lives with bipolar disorder, as does her mother. In addition to her work with WWE, she also wrote her own book, Crazy is My Superpower, and is proud a mental health advocate.

Lee was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was 19 or 20 years old but WWE was not aware of the diagnosis. She said in 2017 that her refusal to a skit making light of mental illness led WWE to remove her from television for two months. 

The 31-year-old joined WWE in 2009 and was a three-time Divas champion during her four years on the main roster. Lee, who is married to former WWE wrestler Phil “CM Punk” Brooks, retired from wrestling in 2015 due to a neck injury.

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

