WWE Fans Left in Droves During the Backlash Main Event

Fans spent the match chanting “Beat the traffic!”

By Dan Gartland
May 07, 2018

If you didn’t catch WWE’s Backlash pay per view on Sunday night, you didn’t miss much. 

Aside from a top-notch match between The Miz and Seth Rollins that opened the night, the show was a serious disappointment

Not only were the matches generally sub-par, the show followed the current WWE trend of running way too long. It was a three-and-a-half hour card that left the fans in the arena in Newark tapping out before the end. 

WWE made the curious decision to put the Roman Reigns-Samoa Joe match—one of the few non-title matches on the card—as the main event, a decision made even more questionable by the booking of the match. It was a slow, plodding match full of uninteresting holds that would have left fans yawning even if it was almost midnight. 

It’s tough to blame the fans for heading to the exits in the middle of the match.

Fans also chanted “boring” and “beat the traffic.” They really weren’t into it. 

When Reigns finally got the pin and was announced as the winner, the camera panned to crowd. If you’re a wrestling fan you know this camera shot. It’s supposed to show the fans reacting to the finish, either cheering, booing or in disbelief with their hands on their head. Instead, it just showed how glad they were that it was over. Their first reaction was to get up and walk out. 

It’s not Roman’s fault that his match was the one that inspired so many walkouts, but it’s just another example of WWE’s Reigns push backfiring. That match would have been fine on the mid-card, it just had no business being the main event. 

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)