Q&A: IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada on His Title Defense vs. Kenny Omega

Kazuchika Okada in the midst of an historic championship run. Kenny Omega will look to end it on June 9.

By Justin Barrasso
June 01, 2018

IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada is the face of New Japan. He is in the midst of a historic title run, setting the standard for champions this century with a 711-day (and counting) run as champion. By comparison, WWE has not had a championship reign last that long since Hulk Hogan dropped the belt in February of 1988 to Andre the Giant.

Okada’s next title defense takes place one week from today at the loaded Dominion show on June 9 in OsakaJapan against the phenomenal Kenny Omega. This marks the fourth installment in the series between the two stars, with each competitor earning one victory in addition to a 60-minute draw that ended without a resolution.

The 30-year-old megastar, whose popularity is also surging in North America, spoke with SI.com through a translator and discussed his title run, the challenges presented by Omega, and what is in store for him next.

The match between Okada and Omega will be broadcast live on New Japan World. Leading up to the highly-anticipated affair with Omega, AXS TV is airing each of Okada’s 12 title defenses, continuing with his February 2017 battle against Minoru Suzuki this Monday at 5am ET.

Courtesy of TV Asahi/NJPW

Justin Barrasso: There have been many greats to wear the IWGP heavyweight championship, but your reign is in a class of its own. How do you assess your title run?

Kazuchika Okada: It’s been a hell of a run so far. I’ve had some incredibly tough matches, but I think it’s all meant I could show the level of competition there is for the IWGP title, and why it’s the pinnacle of wrestling.

JB: It is rare for Kazuchika Okada to have a blemish on his record, but Kenny Omega is even with you with a 1-1-1 record in your three matches. What makes Omega such a talented opponent?

KO: Kenny is tough, he’s strong, he’s awesome; I think all those things are pretty obvious. The thing with him is that with the power of NJPW World, he’s been able to get such a following worldwide. The whole world has their hopes pinned on him and that’s a definite X-factor.

JB: Who in wrestling did you admire as a child? What made those wrestlers resonate with you?

KO: I wouldn’t say I really admired anyone. When I was a kid there were definitely a lot of tough guys, but they weren’t really cool. If anything, that was an influence on me; to take that toughness and combine it with the cool style, the cool entrance, the cool gear—and driving to work in a Ferrari [laughs].

JB: When did you realize that you wanted to have a career in pro wrestling?

KO: I was 14. I had no aspirations beyond middle school except to wrestle, no reason to go into high school. This world is all I’ve known since 15 years of age.

JB: Excluding yourself, who are the top three wrestlers currently active in the business?

KO: Kenny, [Tetsuya] Naito, and [Will] Ospreay. Aside from myself, those three are what makes NJPW the best promotion in the world.

JB: You established Rainmaker Kikin, a foundation to battle children’s cancer after your nephew was diagnosed with cancer. This is obviously a very personal cause; what did you learn from the experience?

KO: We raised a lot of money, and I think as a pro athlete, it’s kind of a no-brainer to use that position in the best way and do this sort of thing.

JB: What are your future goals in wrestling?

KO: The ‘goal,’ so to speak, the finish line, is losing interest in wrestling. Until then, I’ll keep going like I have been.

wrestling
AXS TV to Broadcast New Japan’s ‘G1 Special in San Francisco’ Live on July 7

JB: New Japan continues to extend its popularity further into the United States, and there is another live AXS TV show this July in San Francisco. What specifically have you enjoyed about traveling the world while carrying the banner of New Japan Pro Wrestling?

KO: I think it’s cool to be able to show people who don’t know anything about NJPW what we do. Then there are people who do know about us but have never seen New Japan live. I want to keep going to new audiences and showing people firsthand how great NJPW is.

JB: What can fans expect in your match at Dominion against Omega?

KO: They can expect the very essence of what makes wrestling great. One year ago, we couldn’t decide things between me and Kenny even after 60 minutes. So now, two out of three falls, no time limit. The whole world is going to see how amazing, how tough, how affecting pro wrestling can be. And you’re absolutely going to want to witness it live.

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)