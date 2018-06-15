Cody Rhodes Prepares for Three Huge Matches That Will Prove He’s the ‘Best in the World’

Cody Rhodes has perhaps the three biggest non-WWE matches of the summer, against Dalton Castle and Marty Scurll, Kenny Omega, and Nick Aldis.

By Justin Barrasso
June 15, 2018

Cody Rhodes has three pivotal matches this summer.

His first is June 29 in a three-way against Dalton Castle and Marty Scurll for the Ring of Honor title, followed by a singles bout with IWGP heavyweight champion Kenny Omega on July 7 in San Francisco that will air live on AXS TV, and finally a date with NWA world’s heavyweight champion Nick Aldis at All In on September 1.

Even without a world title currently around his waist, Rhodes is one of the most compelling figures in wrestling. Despite dropping the ROH world title to Castle in December, victories over Omega and Kota Ibushi have helped solidify the “American Nightmare” as one of the most captivating characters in wrestling. He also delivers consistently entertaining content on the “Being The Elite” series, providing an endlessly fascinating storyline.

Rhodes’ first objective is to reclaim the top spot in ROH, which he has the chance to accomplish, fittingly, at the June 29 Best in the World pay per view.

“In the modern era of reality is reality versus perception is reality, it’s simple,” said Rhodes. “I am the best in the world. It’s 1: Cody; 2: Kenny; 3: Okada; 4: Charlotte; 5: Cena, with Ospreay creeping up on the list. It’s my responsibility with the event to live up to that ranking. I am unbelievably good at this, because of hard work and dedication.”

Castle has struggled to put together any momentum in his reign as champ, largely due to an array of injuries to his back, hips, and right hand. Even in an injured state, Castle remains a difficult opponent. He is incredibly strong and, regardless of all his flair outside the ring, is a student of the craft inside of it.

“I overtrained for Final Battle and Dalton Castle,” said Rhodes. “Not unlike George Foreman [against Muhammed Ali] in Zaire. I’ve learned to balance more. There’s something to learn from Kenny’s one match a month schedule. Like him or not, he’s able to properly prepare mentally and physically. And to maintain his body.”

Follow SI Wrestling on Facebook

As a former world champion, Rhodes understands the plethora of responsibilities that a first-time champion cannot prepare for, both in and out of the ring, though he was unwilling to state that the weight of wearing the title has worn Castle down.

“I could lie to you about Dalton Castle or I could play coy,” said Rhodes. “Dalton is competing with a very serious injury. Critics writing off his title run as a flop don’t understand the grit he’s displayed in that role. But, compliments aside, that’s the difference between me and everybody else: I can’t be hurt. I can’t be injured. I’m bulletproof. I’m championship material.”

“The Villain” Marty Scurll, who is Rhodes’ brethren in the Bullet Club, was also added to the Best in the World title match. In Rhodes’ estimation, a third member does not muddy the landscape; instead, he shared amusement that Scurll, who just returned from a phenomenal showing in New Japan’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament, was even included.

“I think Marty being included in this match is wonderful,” said Rhodes. “He supersedes the ‘junior’ qualification. He has a great fan base. But Marty is Prince Lotor. He sits at my table, but doesn’t eat first. I do. Daddy eats first.”

As self-proclaimed leader of the Bullet Club, Rhodes noted he feels an extra responsibility to win this match.

“As the leader of the Bullet Club, I can’t slow down now,” said Rhodes. “I am an example for everybody who thought just slapping the Bullet Club logo on you would define your career. The Bullet Club keeps New Japan Pro Wrestling in the black. Far in the black. Because of me. I’m a part-timer in that company and I hold the Tokyo Dome merchandising record and Osaka’s. Funkos. Bucks on a career run. This Bullet Club may never be topped.

“I live for this. I continue to study. To bump and learn. In 10 years I think there’ll be no doubt who really was the best in the world. Maybe ever.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)