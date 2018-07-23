Stephanie McMahon announced a new WWE pay-per-view Monday on Raw that is sure to be talked about for years to come.

On Oct. 28, WWE will hold Evolution, its first-ever all-women's pay-per-view.

The event will take place in Long Island, New York at NYCB LIVE: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum and will feature more than 50 women superstars, including every one currently on the roster. Among the many matches that will take place during the show, there will be championship matches for the Raw Women's Championship, SmackDown Live Women's Championship, NXT Women's Championship and there will also be the finals for the Mae Young Classic.

History is made! @StephMcMahon has announced on #RAW that the first-ever ALL WOMEN'S Pay-Per-View will take place on October 28th! #WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/5tNOziwYkR — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2018

Tonight on @WWE #Raw @VinceMcMahon @StephMcMahon and @TripleH announced the first ever all-women’s exclusive pay-per-view. #Evolution, will take place Sunday, October 28, 7 pm ET from NYCB LIVE, home of Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York & stream live on @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/yYnzTFOwgx — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 24, 2018

EVOLUTION. I have chills 🙌💜 #DontBlink — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 24, 2018

I’ve stood in that ring @StephMcMahon talked about. I felt the bond @TripleH spoke about. I’m ready to make history with the strongest women I know.

Let’s do this, ladies. #Evolution — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 24, 2018

It breaks my heart that I’m not standing on that stage with the other superstars....but @StephMcMahon’s announcement is truly incredible. I’m so proud to be apart of this division as it makes history again and again! #Evolution — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) July 24, 2018

I called myself ‘The Boss’ because no one believed I would be. If they didn’t want me in their club, I’d just make my own. We did it. #Evolution — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 24, 2018

I remember what they all said.

“You’ll never make it.”

“Just stay to the side.”

“You’re just the girl.”

Well this girl is the #SDLive Women’s Champion and will be at THE FIRST EVER ALL WOMENS PPV! #Evolution — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) July 24, 2018

It’s that feeling where you can’t stop smiling. Incredibly honored and ready to represent the hearts of all little girls worldwide who’ve always wanted to follow their dreams. #Evolution — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 24, 2018

WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita will also be in attendance for Evolution.