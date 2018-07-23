WWE's Evolution Will Be First-Ever All-Women's Pay-Per-View

The Evolution pay-per-view will feature more than 50 women superstars.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 23, 2018

Stephanie McMahon announced a new WWE pay-per-view Monday on Raw that is sure to be talked about for years to come.

On Oct. 28, WWE will hold Evolution, its first-ever all-women's pay-per-view.

The event will take place in Long Island, New York at NYCB LIVE: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum and will feature more than 50 women superstars, including every one currently on the roster. Among the many matches that will take place during the show, there will be championship matches for the Raw Women's Championship, SmackDown Live Women's Championship, NXT Women's Championship and there will also be the finals for the Mae Young Classic.

WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita will also be in attendance for Evolution.

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)