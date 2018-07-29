WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff Dies at 70

WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff dies at age 70.

July 29, 2018

WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff has died at the age of 70, the WWE announced Sunday.

Volkoff, who was born Josip Nikolai Peruzovic, wrestled for the better part of four decades, from the 1960's through the 1990's.

"As one of the greatest villains sports-entertainment had ever seen, Volkoff's infamous rendition of the Soviet National Anthem before his matches made him an instant icon in the eyes of the WWE Universe as a Superstar they truly loved to hate," WWE said.

During the height of the WWE in the 1980's, he was teamed with the Iron Sheik wrecking havoc on other WWE (then WWF) superstars, while capturing the WWF Tag Team title at Wrestlemania in 1985. They were managed by "Classy" Freddie Blassie.

He lated teamed with Boris Zukhov forming The Bolsheviks.

[youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=3TVU-sjy5_4]

Volkoff was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

