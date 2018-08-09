Colt Cabana is suing his friend CM Punk months after they won a defamation lawsuit, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Scott Colton, also known as Cabana, has filed a lawsuit against Phillip Jack Brooks (CM Punk) for breach of contract and fraud in Cook County Circuit Court. The lawsuit claims that Punk promised to help Cabana pay for legal fees from the defamation lawsuit they won two months ago.

In the lawsuit, Cabana claims Punk wrote in a text message that he would be "100% covered," but Punk has not delivered on that promise. Their unpaid legal bills total to $513,736. However, Punk asked Cabana to pay for half of those fees and said "You are on your own," reports the Sun-Times.

Cabana is asking for $200,000 in general damages, as well as $1 million in punitive and exemplary damages.

According to the Sun-Times, the lawsuit claims "Brooks acted with fraud, malice and oppression toward Colton, with the deliberate intention of causing Colton harm."

Cabana and Punk won a defamation lawsuit two months ago that was filed by WWE physician Dr. Chris Amann in January 2015, after Punk discussed his medical issues on Cabana's wresting podcast. Punk spoke about being misdiagnosed with a staph infection and wrestling after having a concussion.