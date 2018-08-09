Colt Cabana Sues CM Punk for Legal Fees From Defamation Lawsuit They Won

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Two months ago, Colt Cabana and CM Punk won a defamation lawsuit filed by a WWE physician.

By Jenna West
August 09, 2018

Colt Cabana is suing his friend CM Punk months after they won a defamation lawsuit, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Scott Colton, also known as Cabana, has filed a lawsuit against Phillip Jack Brooks (CM Punk) for breach of contract and fraud in Cook County Circuit Court. The lawsuit claims that Punk promised to help Cabana pay for legal fees from the defamation lawsuit they won two months ago.

In the lawsuit, Cabana claims Punk wrote in a text message that he would be "100% covered," but Punk has not delivered on that promise. Their unpaid legal bills total to $513,736. However, Punk asked Cabana to pay for half of those fees and said "You are on your own," reports the Sun-Times.

Cabana is asking for $200,000 in general damages, as well as $1 million in punitive and exemplary damages. 

According to the Sun-Times, the lawsuit claims "Brooks acted with fraud, malice and oppression toward Colton, with the deliberate intention of causing Colton harm."

Cabana and Punk won a defamation lawsuit two months ago that was filed by WWE physician Dr. Chris Amann in January 2015, after Punk discussed his medical issues on Cabana's wresting podcast. Punk spoke about being misdiagnosed with a staph infection and wrestling after having a concussion.

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)