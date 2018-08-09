Renee Young Will Be Guest Commentator Next Week on Raw

She’s the first woman to spend an entire episode of Raw on commentary. 

By Dan Gartland
August 09, 2018

WWE’s Renee Young will make history next Monday on Raw

With Jonathan Coachman unavailable, Young will join Michael Cole and Corey Graves at the commentary table, WWE announced Thursday. She will be the first woman to do commentary for an entire episode of Raw

“When Michael told me, I was like, ‘This Monday?! What are you talking about?!’,” Young told ESPN. “I am so excited for this opportunity. To be sitting with Cole, who has been such a great champion of mine since I’ve been working for WWE, it’s going to be really cool.”

Though she’s never done an episode of Raw, Young is no stranger to putting on the commentary headset. She previously did commentary on NXT and is part of the trio—along with Beth Phoenix and Mauro Ranallo—calling this year’s Mae Young Classic women’s tournament. 

Young, 32, has been with WWE since 2012, previously hosting a wrestling post-show on Canadian television. 

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)